OLEAN — As The Olean Area Charter for Compassion looks to expand its reach in the new year, it is already leaving its mark — on a national level.
In fact, a sign about Olean will soon grace the Pliney Park in Brattleboro, Vermont.
The Olean group began in February 2017, when seven area residents realized a need existed to spread compassion and respect of others.
The group decided to join the efforts of about 350 other municipalities in 50 countries designated as compassionate cities based on the Golden Rule: “To treat others as you would like to be treated.”
With a concept in mind, the small group set out to spread its message. They met with area businesses, educational institutions, spiritual entities, non-profits and governmental agencies. In May 2019, group members report they presented the Olean Common Council with hundreds of signature, and the council proclaimed Olean a Charter for Compassion city.
Members have since completed several projects including getting volunteers for Meals on Wheels, purchasing items for Interfaith Caregivers’ gift tree, hosting speakers, working on compassion kits for children through the Olean Public Library and others.
The group hopes to soon encourage more volunteering, begin an Unsung Heroes awards recognition, ‘Be Kind to our Planet’ clean-up, and work with the Cattaraugus County Department of Aging Telephone Assurance Program program.
As part of its efforts, it was linked by the national Charter for Compassion with a sister city, with similar demographics: Brattleboro, Vermont.
“We are each learning from each other,” said Jeanne Walk, who serves as a steering committee member for the Olean group.
“This (partnership) has been very helpful in expanding our awareness of developing different approaches to encourage compassion in our area,” she said.
Walk said the cities’ groups share meeting minutes, exchange ideas and are invited to one another’s zoom meetings.
For instance, the Vermont city is also linked with cities in Haiti, Africa and the Navajo Nation. It is undertaking a “Kindness in Schools” program.
Another project being undertaken there involves erecting a sign about Battleboro’s sister city of Olean. A grant has been secured there to hire a local artist to construct a sign with Olean’s name, mileage indicators and a symbol about Olean.
To join the Olean Area Charter for Compassion’s efforts, visit the group”s Facebook page or call 378-0180.
By joining the group’s efforts, area residents can not only work on local projects aimed at instilling compassion here, but also learn of the work of Olean’s sister city, where a sign is being erected recognizing Olean.