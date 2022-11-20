OLEAN — Olean Area Charter for Compassion members have taken their message of treating others the way they would like to be treated on the road.
So far, in fact, that a family from Honduras heard that message.
Working with Buffalo’s Jewish Family Services, the Charter for Compassion was given a list of everything the Honduran family may need to resettle in the area and escape poverty and gang-related activity in their homeland.
Charter for Compassion members got to work collecting items from furniture to kitchen items to Band-Aids, receiving donations and purchasing needed items.
Olean Meditation Center members, along with those from the Cuba Circulating Library and private donors, provided furniture, kitchen supplies, a futon, bookcases, lamps, health care products, rugs and cleaning and paper products.
“Not only did this program show the importance of helping others to the Honduran family, but can also serve as an example to those in the Olean community of how we can help our neighbors, be it on an international level or at home,” said Sharon Turano, spokesperson for the group.
Once items were collected, the group notified Jewish Family Services officials, who provided a Buffalo address for the group’s members to make the family a home.
A U-Haul was rented by the group, with members transporting items in vans and trucks to the apartment that was previously cleaned by group members the week before.
The group, joined by two college students, then spent a Saturday moving the items in, decorating the apartment, leaving games, toys and even a message in Spanish to welcome the Hondurans.
“The project was a great example of what can be done to help others,” said Turano.
Jeanne Walk, a charter official, added, "It was a pleasure to work with a great team of charter volunteers who gave up a full day to help this family have a clean, comfortable, safe apartment. We all felt a sense of accomplishment after completing the involved project."
The Olean Charter for Compassion began in 2017 and is a part of a nonsectarian international group. It works with other nonprofits and has provided volunteers for many local programs, including developing educational children’s programming at the Olean Library and Olean Family YMCA. It adopts a family annually in the Interfaith Caregivers’ Gift Tree.
In 2019, it held a Western New York Conference, partnering with Chautauqua Institution, called “Cultivating Compassion in your Community.” It is a SisterCity of the Brattleboro, Vermont, Charter group and has connections with the Capetown, South Africa Charter affiliate.
Those interested in learning more about the Olean Area Charter for Compassion can call (716) 378-0180.
Jewish Family Services assists refugees with job placement, English classes, enrolls children in school. If you are interested in learning more about the Refugee Volunteer program, please call (716) 886-1914.