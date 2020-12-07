OLEAN — Call it the Squirrel Clothing Line.
Back in December 2019, the GOACC events committee suggested that the Chamber purchase a mascot that would visit with attendees at its community events. The squirrel mascot costume arrived from California in March 2020 — just in time for the planned Chamber Home Show in April.
But as with other events and programs, the costume was shelved until the Allegheny River Running Fest, when Sven the Squirrel made his initial appearance at the halfway point of the half marathon in September. Chamber officials say Sven was an instant hit.
Working with Sports Locker, Sven will have customized shirts created for all the Chamber events. Why customized? Sven has a 3-foot tail protruding on his backside, which makes shirts not set right on the back. Chamber officials say Sports Locker took to their shears and created a good size hole to accommodate the tail.
GOACC and Sports Locker staff then unveiled Sven’s own product line of clothing.
Found online at sportslocker.chipply.com, Sven’s line includes three different designs, most available in adult, youth and women’s sizes as well as option of short and long sleeves. The store is open online through Dec. 13.
There are six designs, with three available now. The other designs represent the Chfood event, with running events and another “squirrel zany quip.” For more information, go online to the shop site above or call the Chamber at 372-4433.
SANTA CLAUS LANE FUNDRAISER: Two weeks ago, Audra Loggans and Derreck Carapellatti of Carpy’s Custom Screen Printing met with Erica Dreher, GOACC member services manager, regarding a possible fundraising event for the Santa Claus Lane parade.
“Once we heard about the Santa Claus Lane parade being canceled, we couldn’t help but think of all of the people this would affect,” Loggans said, “from small businesses along the parade route to the families that make it a yearly tradition to watch and wait for Santa to officially bring in the holiday season here in Olean.
“COVID-19 precautions are of utmost importance and I can only imagine how hard it was to finalize the announcement,” Loggans added. “That’s when it clicked, How can we help bring the 2020 Santa Claus Lane spirit to you?”
Loggans brought it up with Carapellatti and told him to start brainstorming designs. Meeting with Dreher, they soon had copies of several vintage Santa Claus Lane parade photos.
“These all played a huge part in the design process for Derreck as we wanted to reflect on the past, present and future years for the event,” Loggans said.
The shirts can be found on Carpy’s website. The design of the shirt is photos of past Santa Claus Lane scenes centered around an image of Santa Claus..
Sales end Dec. 13, with a portion of the sales of the merchandise to support the parade and lane lighting. For more information, online to the shop site or call the Chamber.