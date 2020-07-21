OLEAN — For the second time this year, Ward 6 is without an alderman on Common Council.
Mayor Bill Aiello announced Tuesday that Republican Ron DaPolito, appointed in the spring, resigned from the council on Monday, effective immediately.
Aiello, reading from the resignation letter to the Times Herald, said health issues were the reason.
“I do not want to be unfair to the residents,” DaPolito said in the letter, noting he would be unable to fulfill his obligations as alderman.
DaPolito did not attend Tuesday's council meeting. A message for DaPolito was not returned by press time.
The former alderman came under fire in May after voting against a resolution in support of Black Lives Matter, which passed by a 5-2 vote; and again a week ago when, at a town hall meeting, he was the only alderman to decline stating “Black Lives Matter” when prompted by public attendees at the meeting.
His stance drew rebukes from some residents, including members of the Olean Racial Justice Coalition, which posted images of him in internet memes and called for candidates to run against him in the next election.
The mayor, calling DePolito “a man of conviction, I think,” was being “taken wrong by a lot of people.”
“At times, I think he took some unfounded criticism — I’ll get blistered for that,” the mayor said, adding he believed DaPolito when he said that he does not consider race when he looks at his own Black grandchild. “I think he had his heart in the right place, wanting to serve his ward and its residents.”
DaPolito, an accountant, previously served on the city’s audit and compliance committee before his appointment. After his appointment, he served on five council committees and chaired the city operations committee.
Republican Nate Smith resigned in March during his fifth term of office, to which he had won a new two-year term in November. DaPolito was appointed before the next council meeting two weeks later after just two residents put themselves forward for the post.
Expecting to get more applications this time, Aiello said he expects the process to take longer, but he did not know when he would make a selection.
“I’ll be looking for someone in the Sixth Ward,” Aiello said, adding candidates should send a letter and a resume to be considered for the $3,500 a year position. To contact the mayor, call 376-5615 or email waiello@cityofolean.org. “We’re looking for a good candidate for the ward.”
Under the city charter, the mayor has the power to appoint council members to fill vacancies for the remainder of the term. The term ends Dec. 31, 2021.