OLEAN — For the third time in a year, a city alderman has resigned from the Olean Common Council.
Alderman Kevin Dougherty, R-Ward 4, stepped down from the council at noon Sunday to take a position with the city Department of Public Works, he and Mayor Bill Aiello confirmed Sunday evening.
“I can serve the city a hell of a lot better in that capacity,” Dougherty said, noting the position is as a heating, ventilation and air conditioning technician, an area he has much experience in. “If I can keep the facilities running … that’s a way better contribution to my community.”
Aiello said the posting — a civil service, union-represented job — was created in the 2020-21 budget almost a year ago but went unfilled due to civil service classification concerns and a lack of a valid candidate list.
Over the past several weeks, Dougherty interviewed for the position with another candidate, with Dougherty’s experience and status as a city resident landing him the job.
“He was the best candidate,” the mayor said, adding Dougherty will have to pass a civil service exam after being hired.
The mayor said the post includes maintenance of heating and cooling systems previously done by service contracts, as well as general minor repairs that also were previously contracted out.
Aiello said Dougherty’s hiring was in no way connected to Dougherty’s position on the council, noting that an alderman taking a job with the city is not unheard of. Aiello cited former alderman Mike Hayes taking a job at the wastewater treatment plant many years ago as an example. The mayor said that Dougherty had to choose between the two jobs, as they are incompatible ethically and legally.
Dougherty said his choice to resign and take the job — which he said made sense for his family — was only recently made.
“It’s hard to give it up,” he said, noting he even debated putting in for the job at all originally.
In a three-page letter of resignation — adapted from the speech given by Richard Nixon when he resigned as president in 1974 — Dougherty did not give a specific reason for his resignation.
Dougherty, who also works as a contractor, small business owner and landlord, was first elected in 2015. During his tenure, he was the spearhead on several initiatives while on the council, the largest of which was the creation of a rental unit inspection program following several rental unit fires that injured or killed residents. Dougherty began pushing in 2016 for the inspection program, eventually leading to the council’s approval in 2018.
In addition, he was one of several aldermen who pushed for action on demolishing blighted houses in the city, as well as promoting infrastructure projects in Ward 4 and across the city. He also encouraged increasing public access to council meetings, first recording and publishing videos of council meetings on his YouTube page and later helping to approve funds to have the city begin live streaming meetings on its own to augment the longstanding cable broadcast of meetings with minimal viewership.
However, Dougherty also attracted controversy from his public comments on several occasions during his tenure, including criticism of online videos and social media posts seen as attacks on individuals and businesses.
In December 2017, Dougherty was criticized by constituents, other aldermen and the mayor following concerns over obscene language and direct attacks on residents. At the time Dougherty defended the videos. On April 20, 2019, Dougherty livestreamed a 30-minute video online of him smoking from a water pipe that appeared to be packed with marijuana — in violation of state and federal law while claiming it served as an act of “civil disobedience.”
Throughout 2020, Dougherty also attracted ire from fellow elected officials and some members of the public over his refusal to wear a mask in public places amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including in local businesses and the council chambers. More recently, Dougherty was criticized for comments made during a City of Olean Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative panel meeting that several panel members and members of the public said were racially insensitive.
“Although Kevin and I may have disagreed on tactics or message at times, we both believed in Olean’s revitalization, need for business growth, and support of our neighborhoods,” said council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, in a Facebook post announcing the resignation. “He held the position for the last 5 years and we thank him for his service to the community.”
Under the city charter, the mayor may appoint a replacement for Dougherty subject to the consent of the council. The appointment would last the remainder of Dougherty’s term — which ends Dec. 31.
“I don’t have anybody in mind yet,” the mayor said, noting that any Ward 4 resident interested in the position should contact his office at 376-5615 or email waiello@cityofolean.org. “Then we’ll conduct some interviews.”
The mayor said the process needs to move quickly, as not only will the replacement likely have to gather petitions to earn a spot on the ballot in November, but the council’s annual two-month budget negotiations are set to begin Feb. 15.
The process is the same as when two aldermen resigned in 2020 — Dougherty is the third alderman to resign in the last year.
In March, five-term Republican Alderman Nate Smith stepped down as representative for Ward 6 due to personal circumstances. His replacement, Republican Ron DaPolito was appointed two weeks later. However, DaPolito would not remain for long, offering his resignation in July citing health concerns.
The resignation followed criticism over not supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and offering support to Buffalo police accused of assaulting a 75-year-old protester in June.
The Ward 4 and Ward 6 seats — as well as the mayor’s position and alderman seats in Wards 2 and 4 — are up for election Nov. 2. To date, two residents — Ezra Johnson and Sonya McCall — have publicly announced they would run as independents for the Ward 4 seat. No announcements for candidates on the major or minor party lines have been reported.
To his successor, Dougherty said that the position — as well as the hurdles of running for election later this year — can be difficult, especially in the current political climate.
“I wish them the best,” he said, adding that they may reach him for advice if interested. “Just being an alderman in general is tough.”