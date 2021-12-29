OLEAN — City officials hope to leverage a new agreement for project consulting at the Cattaraugus County-Olean Airport to increase usage and make the facility more sustainable.
The Common Council approved a new five-year contract with C&S Companies as the city’s airfield development consultant at the airport, located in the town of Ischua.
The agreement is the third with the firm, said Department of Public Works Director Bob Ring, with the engineering and architecture firm having a division for such services.
The firm typically serves from start to finish on upgrades, Ring said, including overseeing design work, contract bidding, and construction administration.
“A big part of it is navigating through the grant process,” he said, adding the FAA is very strict about its grants. “This company is an expert on what the FAA wants to do… they help us choose projects based on what the FAA is funding.”
Due to the importance of such facilities for commercial and military aviation, the FAA provides millions in aid for small airports nationwide annually, mostly for capital improvements and repairs. Along with private flights and business traffic, the airport sometimes serves as a fueling stop for National Guard helicopters and other government aircraft. The projects often cover 95% of construction costs, while requiring long-term commitments from airport operators.
Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, said it could be time to ask the firm for more assistance with long-term planning under the contract.
“Perhaps they would have some expertise that we could look out to as we continue to work toward making that facility more efficient,” Crawford said. One example, he said, was asking for assistance on specific projects to prioritize to get more users at the facility.
Ring said he has spoken with C&S staff about similar issues in the past, but encouraged a Zoom conference call between C&S and the council at a later date to strategize.
Alderman Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, echoed Crawford’s comments, noting an interest in learning more about what other municipalities are doing in terms of airport management and promotion. Ring noted the firm works with other municipalities on airports, and would likely have contacts with those airport operators.
The airport, which opened in 1959, includes a 4,800-foot paved runway scheduled for repaving this summer, as well as a shorter grass strip. While previously operating at deficits of almost $200,000 a year, the airport closed the gap to around $50,000 in the 2019-20 budget year. With planned expenditures of $217,600 and estimated revenues of $130,000, the 2021-22 city budget reflects a planned $87,600 deficit through May 31.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, the council received notifications of shake ups in the membership of the Olean Urban Renewal Agency.
Mayor Bill Aiello announced the resignations of board President Charles Corcoran and board member John Ash.
Aiello noted Ash, a former city mayor, spent parts of five decades on the URA board either as a regular member or as mayor.
THE NEXT council meeting, the annual reorganizational meeting, is set for 6 p.m. Monday at the Olean Municipal Building.