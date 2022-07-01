OLEAN — Olean Academy officials received confirmation that the proposed charter school is invited to move to the next stage in New York state’s approval process.
With the letter of intent acceptance, a full application will be due in August, said Shannon McIntyre, a member of the group trying to found the school.
“At that time, the community and board members must present 160 potential students in addition to the general community support from the past,” she said. “Though there is no commitment after signing up as a potential student, the demonstration of support will secure the opening of the school.”
Before the full application is submitted in August, McIntyre said two more community forum discussions will be held on July 12 and 26 to discuss governance, building selection and special education support. Meeting locations are yet to be determined.
McIntyre said Olean Academy has received the support of several local community members, small businesses such as Beat City Music and La Dolce Vita, organizations such as Canticle Farms, the African American Cultural Society and the Olean Historical Society, as well as the local YMCA.
“Olean Academy is continuing to form solid affiliations with organizations in Olean and Allegany to benefit future students and the community,” she said.
Olean Academy is looking to be a charter school in the city focusing on a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) curriculum. According to its website, the vision of Olean Academy is to offer a positive, safe and healthy environment where all members feel respected while supporting students in becoming lifelong learners.
For more information, visit oleanacademy.weebly.com where a form is available for interested parties to share support.