OLEAN — A new program to help city homeowners fix up their properties is now open for applicants.
The city Department of Community Renewal announced that applications for the Olean Local Development Corporation’s Exterior Housing Rehabilitation Loan Program are available online at www.cityofolean.org/oldc and the application period will open Wednesday.
Approved earlier this month, the program aims to help five city of Olean homeowners with between $5,000 and $10,000 in assistance for exterior upgrades to their homes. The aid comes in the form of a 4% loan with a 10-year repayment schedule, and homeowners must offer a dollar per dollar match toward the project.
Only owner-occupied properties with one to two residential units are eligible, and the owner must have owned and lived in the home for at least six months before applying. Property taxes, mortgage payments and homeowner’s insurance must all be current.
Eligible projects include roof and gutter replacements, soffits and venting, work on chimneys and siding, porches, foundations, structural repairs, and door and window replacements.
The grant is competitive. Scoring is based on structural safety, need, hardship, ability to match funding and the impact on the neighborhood. The decision on which projects to fund will be made by the OLDC board.
Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Feb. 28, and may be sent to kmonroe@cityofolean.org or delivered to the Olean Local Development Corporation, 101 E. State St., Room 209, Olean, NY 14760.
Funding for the program comes from a local business repaying a loan from a state program. The developers of the Hampton Inn & Suites in North Olean received a $416,000 loan from the Community Development Block Grant to help furnish the facility. The funding came in the form of a no-interest loan for the first 10 years, and the second 10 years of payments are waived if the project meets hiring goals.
The city was identified as the recipient of the grant, and city leaders chose to tap the OLDC as a subrecipient. As such, the board is free to keep the payments and use them for allowable uses under the CDBG program’s rules.