OLEAN — A small housing rehabilitation program may roll out in the late winter, thanks to the Olean Local Development Corp.

The OLDC board on Thursday was informed that most of the details have been worked out to establish a rehabilitation program to help homeowners with much-needed repairs. First brought to the board in November, officials hope to implement a $50,000 program through the summer.

