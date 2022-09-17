OLEAN — A small housing rehabilitation program may roll out in the late winter, thanks to the Olean Local Development Corp.
The OLDC board on Thursday was informed that most of the details have been worked out to establish a rehabilitation program to help homeowners with much-needed repairs. First brought to the board in November, officials hope to implement a $50,000 program through the summer.
“We’ll put this on for the next meeting with a couple of changes,” said OLDC board President JR Bennion, who hoped to vote at that time and institute the program. The OLDC board typically meets four times a year.
If set up in time, city Department of Community Development Keri Kerper said the application period could run for the month of February, allowing for work to be done in the spring and summer months. Board members agreed the program should have a set application deadline, as opposed to a first-come, first-serve system.
“We can only do five a year due to the budget,” Kerper said. The adopted budget allocates $50,000 to the program.
As written, a project funded by the program would need to be done by a licensed, insured contractor and would be inspected by city code enforcement officers to ensure it is up to standards and is complete.
“Even if it doesn’t require a permit, code enforcement has said that they will still do the inspections,” Kerper said.
Funding for the program, however, is already rolling in. The nonprofit is the subrecipient for the city on a $416,000 Community Development Block Grant which helped furnish the Hampton Inn & Suites in North Olean in 2021.
The repayment of the funds by developers — under the CDBG rules, the funds function as a no-interest loan for the first 10 years and the second half of repayments is waived if the project meets hiring goals and remains operational — go to the OLDC, which may keep them. The organization’s budget notes receipts are around $43,000 a year, with some unspent funds from the last budget to go toward the housing rehab program.
The OLDC was established in 2005 to help with upgrades at Bradner Stadium. The organization’s books fell to just $57 in 2019 — state-mandated annual audit reports that year totaled $1,000. After a $4,000 infusion of funds from the city government — pulled from grant revenue like previous CDBG programs run by the city — and the restoration of a lapsed tax-exempt status, the organization was set as the subrecipient for the hotel grant to give it a funding source moving forward.