ALLEGANY — Due to the unending and ever-changing criteria for carnivals that operate in New York state, officials from Powers & Thomas Amusements are not currently allowed to operate in the state.
As a result, the annual Old Home Week in June will be canceled again this year, said Gordon Scott, communications officer with Allegany Engine Company. Scott said options for a later date would not have been feasible based upon current available manpower within the fire department as well as the COVID restrictions and guidelines.
He said the decision was based upon conversations fire department officials had with Powers & Thomas officials several weeks ago. The restrictions are not suitable for operating a carnival, such as the organization has done in the past, Scott added. Issues would have included labor problems, higher fuel costs and other operating expenses that a limited attendance would not help to cover.
Scott said the additional expense of meeting current guidelines, such as providing security fencing around the carnival grounds, multiple hand-wash stations, attendance controls and the limitations of 50% of usable space would have required additional manpower, which would not have been possible.
Scott said the officers and members of the fire department are grateful for the community’s support during the recent chicken barbecue fundraiser and ask that area residents watch for new and different opportunities to support the fire department in the coming months.