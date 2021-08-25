LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers were expected to vote today to remove 31 properties — most of which include oil wells — from the county foreclosure list.
The companies that own the properties owe more than $400,000 in property taxes. One company, Dimes Energy, owes more than half of the total in back taxes, according to the resolution. Another, Cooper Ridge, owes about $140,000.
The resolution sponsored by Legislators Richard Klancer, R-Gowanda, and Joseph Boberg, R-Delevan, chairman and vice chairman, respectively, of the county’s Operations/Public Safety Committee, also directs the county treasurer to begin supplementary proceedings.
County Treasurer Matthew Keller, who initially filed the properties on the foreclosure list, said Tuesday that other collection avenues are being pursued. Some of those on the initial list have already contacted the county about payment.
Keller said in the past the county has not moved to foreclose on properties involving oil wells because of the risk the county could be held liable for any damages and be required to plug wells.
The properties are located in the towns of Olean, Allegany, Carrollton and Hinsdale. Some of the taxes had not been paid in five years, according to Keller.
“We’ve already made schools and towns whole on these property taxes,” Keller explained. “We’re just trying to recoup our money.”
Legislators are also expected to outline the source of $30,000 for a feasibility study of the proposed Allegany Highway/Refuse Facility on Seventh Street in Allegany. The funding will come from an interfund transfer to the Capital Fund Projects account.
A subcommittee of the Public Works Committee has proposed moving the Allegany transfer station from Union Street to the Seventh Street location behind the highway barn. CPL: Architecture — Engineering — Planning of Buffalo is the contractor.
Another resolution calls for $4,040 to pay for design services for the County Legislature Chamber Renovation Project. Clark Patterson Lee is also the contractor for that job.
Legislators are also expected to approve the Receipt of $85,226 in COVID Vaccine Response Funding from the New York State Department of Health. It is designed to help the county promote additional vaccinations. Twenty percent of the funding will be directed to promote an increase in vaccinations in racial and ethnic minority groups and to increase accessibility for the disabled.
Legislators are also expected to approve a $300,000 Community Development Block Grant from the state Office of Homes and Community Renewal for its Microenterprise Assistance Program.
Legislators meet at 5 p.m. on the third floor of the County Venter in Little Valley.