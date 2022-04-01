OHS students attend DECA State Conference

OLEAN — A number of Olean High School DECA participated in the annual state career conference last month in Rochester.
New York was the only state that used a hybrid conference style in the United States. The conference, “Magic Moments,” was attended by approximately 750 students in person while 2,400 students participated remotely.
Olean had eight students compete in person — Chance Padlo, Emily Duncan, Connor Valenti, Riti Anumalasetty, Mackenzie Malloy, Michelle Droney, Tyler Camp and Noah Trudeau.
Emily Duncan, in her first year competing in DECA, won a medal for scoring the highest on the test in Principles of Hospitality and Tourism.
Chance Padlo was also appointed as a New York State Officer for the 2022-23 school year.
This was a successful trip for the students to network, socialize and enjoy other students from other schools.