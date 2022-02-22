OLEAN — The Olean High School Sports Boosters are hosting their 38th annual Endowment Raffle this coming April.
The raffle is $100 for a ticket with 24 chances to win: (1) $10,000; (1) $5,000; (1) $3,000; (1) $2,000; (1) $1,000; (2) $500; (5) $300; and (10) $100 cash prizes.
Tickets admit four people to the drawing party to be held April 30 at the Pulaski Club, 1104 N. Union St.
The second of three early bird drawings happens Friday, with the winner drawn taking home $200 and the ticket seller of the winning ticket receives $100.
The winner’s ticket gets back in the complete drawing in April, as well as the final early bird drawing on March 25.
All proceeds will go to the Olean Sports Boosters Club for the benefit of the sports program at the Olean School District. Their purpose is to promote, sponsor, and carry out projects to aid and assist in the Olean High School athletic program.
The Olean High School Sports Boosters was created to help out our student athletes in areas where the annual school budget falls short or needs assistance. Each year, the boosters purchase equipment needed by the sports teams that cannot be covered in the budget.
The Sports Boosters also host three sports banquets in the fall, winter and spring. All varsity athletes and coaches receive free admission, parents and friends are charged a reasonable price and all spirit items and plaques given to these student athletes are funded through the boosters.
“The raffle has been a live online draw the last two years and we are hopeful that this year’s will be live and in person at the Pulaski,” Meme K. Yanetsko, OHS Sports Boosters treasurer, said. “Our top priority remains in the health and safety of our guests, club staff, volunteers and all involved — as restrictions are lifted or not, we will keep the ticket purchasers updated,” she added.
The drawing party, starting at 6 p.m., will feature complimentary food and drink for ticket holders, an auction, 50/50 raffle and music. Tickets are available to purchase before the event at the Olean High School Sports Boosters office at the high school and various booster committee members.
For more information on the boosters or the raffle, contact Char Dwaileebe, raffle chair, at (716) 307-3678; Jeff Spears, president, at (585) 981-0668; or Yanetsko at (716) 378-6951.