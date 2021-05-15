OLEAN — Olean High School senior Caroline DeRose has been named the district winner of the Good Citizens Award, announced the Olean Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution.
In November, the Olean chapter announced the winner of the 2020 Good Citizens Award. DeRose, daughter of Michael and Melissa DeRose, competed for the annual NSDAR Good Citizens Scholarship contest and won at the chapter level. Allegany-Limestone, Ellicottville, Franklinville, Hinsdale, Olean, Portville and Salamanca school districts each selected one candidate to represent them.
DeRose’s application and essay were then evaluated at the district level, placing first out of 13 chapters in District VIII. She will receive a monetary award and certificate for her accomplishments.
DeRose maintains a high scholastic average and is active in many clubs, as well as the Principal’s Student Advisory committee and Student Activities Council President. She is on both varsity golf and tennis teams.
DeRose serves regularly at her church parish. Last year, she created a project called “Making Sisters Smile” as a response to the sisters’ isolation from the pandemic at the St. Elizabeth Motherhouse. This year, she did a second edition of her project and involved her youth ski lesson students by having them make the greeting cards.
DeRose’s involvement in the New Visions Health Professions Program at CA BOCES has helped shape her desire to go to medical school. She will attend Villanova University in the fall, as a math major with pre-med track, to achieve a career that will better serve her rural community.