OLEAN — Marianne McCarthy was not only loved by staff at Olean High School, but also by groups of students from the Poetry Out Loud organization.
Students with Poetry Out Loud appreciated, and missed, McCarthy so much that they decided to name this year’s competition in her memory.
McCarthy, who died last summer, had worked as a teachers’ aide at the school and served as a judge for the Poetry Out Loud competitions for a number of years. The event is part of a national competition.
Marie Rakus, English teacher and advisor for the group, said this year’s event was virtual due to the pandemic. In the past, the competitors met in the high school auditorium and recited two of their poetry pieces on stage from memory.
“It’s so wonderful, and it’s just so sad that we had to do it virtually this year, but that’s how everything is going, so we adapted,” Rakus said. “The kids submitted videos (of their poetry) and they were evaluated by evaluators who had done it for us in the past.”
She noted the evaluators, or judges, are active in education and theater and have an understanding of what is expected from the recitals.
“This year we dedicated (the event) to Marianne McCarthy, she was an aide at the high school, but she was a judge for the competitions,” Rakus continued. “She was such a supporter of local theater and of local musical activities for the kids … it wasn’t that she just attended, she genuinely supported these kids.
“And for the kids who needed their support, she was their champion,” Rakus added. “‘She really saw the best in all of these kids.”
Students in the competition who commented included Ruth Scordo, a junior, who took first-place in the event. Ruth is the daughter of Antonio and Holly Scordo.
“Mrs. McCarthy loved the performing arts so much,” Scordo said. “She always encouraged us and made us know she cared. I’ve participated in Poetry Out Loud for the past three years, and Mrs. McCarthy was always there to show her support.”
Scordo also noted that she has “grown so much from appreciating poetry and language.”
Grace Ventura, a senior, and runner up in the competition also commented on McCarthy and the event. Grace is the daughter of Louis and Sally Ventura.
“I have been a Poetry Out Loud participant for three years now,” she said. “I love participating in Poetry Out Loud for many reasons; I mainly enjoy the fact that (the program) allows me to stay in touch with my creativity while connecting to the arts in many forms.”
She said the program “encompasses not only literature, but performing, acting, film and even writing.
“Every year, I enjoy working with and studying two specific poems, but this year especially, my connection with the arts was very important,” she commented. “Someone who always understood the connection one has with art in all its forms was Marianne McCarthy, with whom this year’s Poetry Out Loud competition was dedicated to. Marianne was a huge supporter and advocate for the arts, especially Poetry Out Loud. Marianne is deeply missed, but through our shared connection with Poetry Out Loud, and art in general, we are always able to keep her memory alive.”
Other participants of the competition were Rita Anumalasetty, daughter of Vankata and Anuradha Anumalasetty; Mary Carll, daughter of Kevin Carll and Ashley Shaffer; Savannah Coker, daughter of Kate and Will Coker; and David Ruszkowski, son of David and Sarah Ruszkowski.