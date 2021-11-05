OLEAN — The Olean High School Music Boosters are selling wreaths and poinsettias, with orders due on Tuesday.
Wreaths are 20 inches across, feature a red bow and can go indoors or outdoors. The price is $25. Poinsettias, either deep red or winter white, are $15. Both are from Pleasant Valley Greenhouse.
Checks are payable to Olean Music Boosters. Delivery will be Nov. 22.
To order, contact any OHS music student or email Paula Bernstein, Music Boosters board member, at pbernstein@oleanschools.org.
“Please help the 200-plus Olean music students raise money that supports trips, instrument repair or replacement, uniforms, competitions, scholarships and so much more,” Bernstein said.