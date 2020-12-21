OLEAN — The Olean High School Model United Nations team participated last month in a virtual conference hosted by Canisius College.
Twelve members of the OHS team served as delegates and competed against students from 12 Buffalo-area high schools. These students researched a real-world issue and its possible solutions in order write about and then debate the topic.
Canisius organizers selected students from each of the four councils to recognize for their performance.
Olean High School senior Nate Kwiatkowski earned Best Delegate honors as a member of the Contemporary Security Council, and David Ruszkowski, a freshman, earned the award for Outstanding Delegate in the Historic Security Council.
Jason Copella, Grace Ventura, Aiden Butler, Ruth Scordo, Heartly Phipps, Grace Ring, Riti Anumalasetty, Dylan DiRosa, Tanvi Patro and Nathaniel Martinelli served as delegates debating issues such as international space law and human rights in the mass-information world.
Model UN members also in attendance and assisting with technology included Chance Padlo, Naomi Hill, Gavin Weseman and Yuki Wada.