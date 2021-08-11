OLEAN — Olean High School graduates recently received awards from the Joann Wehmeyer English Scholarship and other scholarship funds managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
Andrew Sherburne received the JoAnn Wehmeyer English Scholarship for $1,750.
The JoAnn Wehmeyer scholarship, established by a group of Olean High alumni in memory of Mrs. Wehmeyer who taught English at Olean High School for 42 years, is an award for a graduating senior recommended by the Olean English faculty and who has excellent writing skills and the ability to make a difference.
Sherburne will study fashion design at the Fashion Institute of Technology.
Olivia Bean, Kaura Chahal and Jason Copella received the Mary-Elizabeth Smith Scholarship. Bean and Chahal each received $1,000. Copella received $900.
This scholarship was established through the estate of Mary-Elizabeth Smith as part of the Olean City School District Scholarship Fund to support graduating Olean High School seniors annually.
Bean will study physics with a minor in astronomy at the Rochester Institute of Technology. Chahal plans to study aeronautical engineering at Clarkson University. Copella will attend the University at Buffalo to study business management and communication.
McKenzie Boysha and Paige Smith each received the Olean High School Alumni Association Scholarship.
The scholarship, $1,000 per year for up to four years, is for graduating seniors of OHS attending a post-secondary institution. Applications are reviewed by the OHS Alumni Association Scholarship committee which recommends the recipients.
Boysha will study early childhood education at Jamestown Community College. Smith will also attend Jamestown Community College with plans to study journalism.
Donations can be made to any of these funds at CRCF, 301 North Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760 or online at cattfoundation.org.