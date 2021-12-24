OLEAN — The Social Ministry Group at Bethany Lutheran Church in Olean has been arranging a cookie giveaway for years for the Olean Food Pantry.
In order to bag and tag between 10,000 and 12,000 homemade cookies between now and Christmas, they need the cookies — but they looked to be coming up short so far this season.
When a few of the Olean High School students on the varsity boys basketball team noticed the pantry’s plea, they convened to bake and decorate 20 dozen cookies on Dec. 12.
In all fairness, one of the moms baked a couple hundred sugar cookies, but the boys tackled the chocolate chip cookies on their own.
Nearly 250 cookies — decorated and boxed with cards for each package — were delivered to the food pantry on Dec. 13. The Olean Huskies challenge other organizations to get baking and do the same.
The group is asking for donations of any amount of home-baked cookies that anyone would like to donate. The cookies are accepted at the church, located at 6 Leo Moss Drive in Olean, and can be picked up by calling (716) 560-5235.
Every Sunday after church, a few parishioners and friends get together and bag the week’s donations of cookies into assorted dozens and take them to the pantry. Aaron said that they can always use more help.
Individuals and groups that are interested in baking cookies, bagging or helping with the holiday cards, can call (716) 372-1914.