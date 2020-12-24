Oh, Christmas tree

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow and mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 9 to 18 inches and ice accumulations of
around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph
will produce blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE...Cattaraugus and Southern Erie counties.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Saturday. Rain will
change to an icy wintry mix this evening, then to snow
overnight. Lake effect snow will develop Friday and continue
through Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Accumulating snow and
mixed precipitation tonight through early Friday will result
in very slippery roads. Heavy lake effect snow will then
result in deep snow cover on roads and poor visibility Friday
night through Saturday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Widespread accumulating snow and ice will create dangerous travel
conditions.
Submit snow and ice reports through our website or social media.
