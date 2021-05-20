OLEAN — The annual Olean General Hospital Auxiliary Strawberry Festival will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 17 in the Louis A. Magnano Mercy Flight parking lot at OGH.
The popular event returns this year after being canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This year, it will be held as a pre-order, drive-thru event with the well-known strawberry shortcakes as well as pulled pork dinners by CJ Bar-B-Que and virtual raffles.
Food and raffle tickets can be purchased online until June 11 at www.oghauxstrawfest.givesmart.com or by calling (716) 375-6119. Business deliveries will also be available with a minimum purchase of $50.
“We know how much the community looks forward to this annual event and we are thrilled to hold it this year even if in a slightly different format,” said Crystal Kling, coordinator, volunteer services.
Proceeds from the event benefit the hospital’s auxiliary. For more information, call (716) 375-6119.