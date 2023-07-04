OLEAN — Upper Allegheny Health System, parent company of Olean General Hospital, presented registered nurse George Walsh with the second-quarter Nightingale Award.
Walsh is a nurse in the behavioral health unit at OGH, where he started in 2020.
The nightingale award is a result of nominations from medical providers and other team members throughout Upper Allegheny. The prestigious award is presented quarterly to one nurse who provides exceptional patient care, excels in patient and family teachings, creates an environment of efficient open communication with patients as well as serves as a role model for peers.
“George is an exceptional nurse who truly cares about the patients and team he works with. Always going out of his way for patients and team members to ensure safety for everyone sets him apart from the rest,” read his nomination. “He’s knowledgeable and pours his heart into everything he does. He’s calm and levelheaded in stressful situations and demonstrates utmost respect to his patients. George is the true definition of a nurse and a strong role model in the profession. He is nothing short of amazing!”