OGH purchases 3 EKG machines with donation

OLEAN — Von McHone recently made a generous donation to Olean General Hospital that allowed for the purchase of three EKG machines for the emergency department.
“I’m very happy I am able to do this,” McHone said. “We have to pay it back.”
The updated machines, which record electrical signals in the heart, allow for faster, clearer images to help diagnose heart issues.
“Von and her late husband, Arnold, have impacted so many at OGH by supporting critically needed equipment,” said Steve Jackson, OGH Foundation president. “The equipment updates have allowed staff to become more efficient and ultimately care for patients at a higher level. Von, and others who donate for the purpose of impacting individuals they will never meet, is an incredible act of humanity.”