OLEAN — A Community Fun Day event will be presented by the Olean General Hospital Emergency Department Unit Practice Council from 2-6 p.m. Aug. 6. It is free and open to the public.
The event will be held on the hospital’s front lawn and feature information stations and giveaways for children and families on helmet safety, sun safety, first aid, sleep safety, hydration tips and more. The city’s fire department will also have a fire truck at the event.
Community Fun Day is geared toward children ages 5 to 12.
“Our Emergency Department staff has been through so much over the last 18 months and they jumped at the chance to show their appreciation to the community by organizing Community Fun Day,” said Gail Bagazzoli, chief nursing officer at OGH. “They are very excited to present this event along with our community partners.”
Community Fun Day is held in partnership with Southern Tier Health Care System, Inc./Safe Kids Southern Tier New York and the city of Olean’s fire and police departments.