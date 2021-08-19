Shabir Bhayani, MD, of Bradford Regional Medical Center, and Aijaz Shaikh, MD, of Olean General Hospital, were both presented with the Golden Stethoscope Award.
The awards are a result of nominations from employees and are presented semi-annually to physicians who exhibit an exceptional level of professionalism, integrity and teamwork in caring for patients and families, as well as interacting with hospital staff members and fellow physicians.
“The compassion Dr. Bhayani shows to his patients and staff is beyond the best. He takes the time to listen and solve any patient issue,” according to his nomination. “I’ve seen him go above and beyond on more than one occasion. He is team oriented and is always educating his team. He is, by far, the best provider I have ever worked with and his patients seem to absolutely love him.”
Dr. Bhayani has been serving the Bradford community for 30 years, providing orthopedic care that includes total joint replacement, arthroscopic surgery, minimally invasive procedures, sports medicine and diagnostic imagery. He earned a medical degree and completed an internship and residency at the University of Medicine and Dentistry, Newark, N.J. He is board certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery.
“Dr. Shaikh is always listening to patients and nurses to develop the best plan of care for his patients. He is always willing to educate and fight for what is best for all patients and their families,” according to his nomination. “Dr. Shaikh is very responsive to all members of the healthcare team and is kind, gentle and caring. He is truly one of the best doctors I know.”
A hospitalist at OGH, Dr. Shaikh earned a medical degree at the University of Sindh’s Chadka Medical College and completed a residency at SUNY at Buffalo. He is certified by the American Board of Family Practice.