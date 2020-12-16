OLEAN — Crystal Kling had a goal of selling 200 poinsettias to make a profit for the Olean General Hospital Auxiliary fundraiser, but she had no idea that she would not only reach that goal, but far exceed it.
“The sale went really well, we sold 318 poinsettias,” said Kling, OGH volunteer services coordinator, during a break in the community’s pick-up of the plants Tuesday. “Our goal had been 200 … and we surpassed that by quite a bit.”
Kling, who was assisted by Audrea Sirianni, special event coordinator for the OGH Foundation, said that during the inaugural poinsettia sale last year, the auxiliary sold 173 of the plants.
She said auxiliary members hadn’t expected to sell as many poinsettias as they did, but had been hopeful.
“We’re extremely pleased with the turnout and support we had,” Kling continued.
She noted the strong response couldn’t have come at a better time, given the pandemic restrictions placed on fundraising events this year.
“With the gift shop still being closed down in the hospital and most of our fundraisers cancelled this year, (the money) will go into the auxiliary fund,” Kling explained. “This will ultimately go back to (OGH) to fund needed programs and equipment for the hospital.”
The funds are used to finance a number of hospital projects, including the purchase of medical carts, fetal monitors and warming beds for the labor and delivery unit. The auxiliary also provided $30,000 in funds for the purchase of a box truck used by OGH to transport supplies between the hospital’s buildings in the city.
Kling said the poinsettias were provided by WD Henry & Sons in Eden at a wholesale price, which enabled the auxiliary to make a profit off the event.
Customers who purchased the $12 foil-wrapped poinsettias, which came in a variety of colors, included Jeannie Wright, who is an auxiliary member.
“Nobody with the auxiliary was able to help (Kling and Sirianni) because of the Covid, so they have to do it all themselves,” Wright said of the sale that took place outside in 30-degree temperatures. “It’s a big job, but they have it all organized and they’re even doing better than last year — I’m amazed.”
Steve Jackson, Foundation president, said he, too, was surprised and pleased the sale did so well.
“We were surprised mainly because we didn’t know who was going to come out and we had the orders done online,” Jackson commented. “This is a show of outright support of the hospital. It’s a showcase of us all needing each other, it almost feels like it’s more than a poinsettia sale — and it’s great to see everybody out.”
Jackson noted everyone involved with the event followed Covid guidelines to ensure the sale was safe for community members who picked up the plants behind the hospital.