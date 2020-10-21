OLEAN — Poinsettias sold by the Olean General Hospital Auxiliary this holiday season will not only provide a variety of color in area homes, churches and businesses, but will also help the organization fund a number of projects at the hospital.
Crystal Kling, OGH volunteer services coordinator, said the second annual sale of the poinsettias, which is currently underway and continues through Nov. 2, will culminate with the pick-up of the beautiful plants from 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 15 at the maintenance garage behind the hospital.
The 6-inch, foil-wrapped pots are $12 each and are available in red, white, pink, marble and jingle bell colors.
“We did very well last year,” Kling said of the fundraiser. “We sold 107 plants last year and we’re hoping to beat that this year.”
She said the event will operate following COVID-19 guidelines which will include social distancing during ordering and pick-up of the plants.
Kling said the auxiliary uses proceeds from the fundraisers to finance a number of hospital projects, including the purchase of medical carts, fetal monitors and warming beds for the labor and delivery unit. The auxiliary also provided $30,000 funds for the purchase of a box truck used by OGH to transport supplies between the hospital’s buildings in the city.
“This year might be a little difficult for us, but we always donate to the hospital and fund something specific,” she said.
Kling explained the auxiliary’s fundraising efforts for the hospital were cut short this year due to the pandemic.
“We have done popcorn sales, uniform sales and (raised funds) through our gift shop, as well,” she stated, noting the gift shop has been closed throughout the pandemic. She said that as the annual Strawberry Festival was also canceled, this summer’s grand prize raffle has been the organization’s only fundraiser so far.
It is because of this that the auxiliary is hopeful the poinsettia sales will do well.
“We hope this will be our big fundraiser of the year,” she continued.
Steve Jackson, president of the foundation, said the auxiliary remains active with its volunteers through phone calls and emails.
“They still try to stay active at home,” he said of the organization. “There’s been a monthly newsletter that the auxiliary has started to keep (the volunteers) connected.”
Those interested in ordering poinsettias are asked to call 375-6119, email ckling@ogh.org or text AUXFlowers20 to 76278. Orders can also be placed with any auxiliary member.