OLEAN — With the school bells starting to ring in less than a week, local commuters will have to share the roads with over 2,000 students in the city of Olean.
Mayor Bill Aiello and Police Chief Ron Richardson have noted some traffic changes that have taken place since last school year ended and reminded Olean’s drivers of some longstanding road rules before school starts.
Front Street has new stop signs at two intersections — a three-way stop located at Prospect Avenue and a four-way stop at the intersection with Spring Street. The new traffic pattern may affect traffic on Front Street before and after school.
“Please beware of the posted speed zone around each school,” Richardson said. “Motorists should be alert and reduce speed when necessary. They should also be aware of crosswalks and yield to pedestrians in the crosswalks.”
There are two crossing guards to assist children to safely cross the street, and parents should teach their children to cross with the guard. Motorists should be alert to the crossing guards and stop their vehicles when told to do so.
Crossing guards will be located on Wayne Street at Olean Intermediate Middle School and on 15th Street near Washington West Elementary both before and after school.
With school buses also back on the roads, Richardson said motorists should be aware that it is illegal to pass a school bus that is stopped to load or unload students.
“Keep an eye on the children after they exit the bus,” he said. “Make sure that they are on the sidewalk and out of harm’s way before driving away. Children can be unpredictable after they get off a bus.”
School buses are equipped with yellow flashing lights that remind motorists that the bus is preparing to stop. Red flashing lights signal that the school bus has stopped and motorists on both sides of the road must also stop.
“It is important that drivers pay special attention to children walking to school as they may sometimes abruptly enter the roadway,” added Aiello. “Be observant of the flashing speed limit school zone signs near the Olean schools, reduce your speed and yield to pedestrians in the crosswalks. The Olean Police Department will be out actively enforcing violations.”
There are currently eight active school campuses in city limits. The Olean City School District has four — two elementary schools located on East Spring and Washington streets, the middle school on Wayne Street and the high school on West Sullivan Street.
Archbishop Walsh Academy/Southern Tier Catholic School has moved to the former St. John’s School on North Union Street. The New Life Christian School is also located on North Union. Head Start is housed on East Elm Street, and the former Boardmanville School on Main Street hosts the BOCES-affiliated Rise Academy.
AAA Western and Central NEW York recently kicked off its annual “School’s Open, Drive Carefully,” encouraging commuters to give themselves extra time and be prepared for bus traffic. Motorists should also be aware of less-experienced student drivers returning to high school and college.
As children go back to school, AAA also offers these helpful reminders:
• Always stop for a school bus when the lights are flashing.
• Slow down.
• Remove all distractions from the driver – put cell phones down.
• Do not pass other vehicles.
• Obey crossing guards at all times.
• Expect the unexpected.
• Check your mirrors before moving.
• Teach your children the rules of traffic safety