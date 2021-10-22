OLEAN — After more than a year, work continuing the new downtown look of Walkable Olean on portions of Main and Front streets is complete.
Local and state officials joined area business leaders and project contractors in cutting the ceremonial ribbon to the finished $1.33 million project Friday morning at the intersection of Main and North Barry streets.
The public works project, initially started in the summer of 2020, extends Walkable Olean from North Union Street to the Olean General Hospital. It includes upgrades on Front Street from the North Union Street Extension to First Avenue and on Main Street from North Union Street to Front Street.
Mayor Bill Aiello, the ceremony emcee, called it an “excellent addition” to Olean’s downtown district.
“It has a park-like setting, the area is pedestrian-friendly and very welcoming, especially in the evening with the bollard pathway lights and traditional street lights,” he said.
The project aimed to calm traffic in one of the most heavily traveled in the city. According to a 2015 traffic study, approximately 10,100 vehicles travel along the first three blocks of Main Street a day, while 11,900 travel along the 1000 block of Front Street.
The project has a number of upgrades to benefit pedestrians and traffic flow, including a landscaped median on the Front Street Extension; new curbing and pavers; medians on North Barry Street as it intersects with Main Street for pedestrian safety; a 10-foot, shared-use sidewalk on the east side of Main Street from North Union Street to the bridge over Olean Creek; upgraded traffic and pedestrian signals at the Front and Main Street intersection; and milling and resurfacing of the streets.
“It not only ties North Union Street to Main Street but it also is the first sight that many newcomers to Olean see,” the mayor said. “The new landscape and lighting have added plenty of curb appeal to this heavily traversed section of Olean.”
Frank Cirillo, Director at NYSDOT Region 5 in Buffalo, said transportation projects are important to communities because they create jobs and are a foundation of the economy as well as enhance the livability of cities and towns in New York.
“It’s about providing options for a variety of transportation modes, whether by car, truck, bicycle or on foot. It’s about fitting into the character of the community,” he said.
Cirillo said he is happy to see the transformative work done on Main and Front streets, saying they are now “complete streets that calm traffic and provide safer travel for pedestrians and bicyclists while contributing to the economic revitalization of the city of Olean.”
Also speaking at the ceremony, George Filgrove of state Sen. George Borrello’s office and Wendy Brand of Assemblyman Joe Giglio’s office lauded the project.
The project was funded by grants from Empire State Development, National Grid, the State
Transportation Alternatives Program and part of the city’s annual State Consolidated Street and
Highway Improvement Program, Aiello said. The city also contributed to the project.
A $500,000 package from Restore New York originally intended for the project was removed, as it only covered the cost to demolish the city garage for redevelopment — with a replacement cost estimated in the millions and no plans or funding in place, city officials have decided to not move ahead on that aspect of the project.
In 2020, delays led to only half of the project being completed. Due to COVID-related supply issues, construction on the project was postponed to August, instead of the April start originally sought. Work was generally completed up to the intersection of Main and Front streets, with some work also performed on Front Street by the end of 2020.
“Given those circumstances, the flexibility and cooperation of DPW Director Bob Ring, Community Development Coordinator Keri Kerper and all the contractors should be noted and commended,” Aiello said.
Aiello, paraphrasing Cutco CEO Jim Stitt Sr., said the original Walkable Olean project was not for him or his generation but will help make the city a great place for future generations. He said Phase II continues that sentiment.
“We want people to keep our children here and entice businesses to move here. This project will help,” the mayor added. “And I must say I look forward to Walkable Olean Phase III.”
Walkable Olean Phase I included the rehabilitation of North Union Street from State Street to Main Street. Five roundabouts were installed, as well as a center median to calm traffic speeds. The project was originally budgeted at $8.5 million, but additional spending including grant-funded rain gardens to contain storm runoff put the final price tag closer to $10 million.
Officials’ plans for Phase III include reconstruction of East State Street, improving crossings at intersections and mid-block between Lincoln Park and city hall and creating a shared-use sidewalk on the north side of the street from Barry Street to the Allegheny River Valley Trail near the East State Street bridge.
Planning work continues on that project, Aiello said, with the project is expected to go to bid in spring of 2022 with construction beginning later that summer. Aid for it would come from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative award coming to $1.2 million.
Although in the early talking stages, Aiello said Phase IV of the project would look at the redevelopment of South Union Street from Lincoln Park toward the Allegany River with a goal of starting construction in 2023.
Also among the roughly 20 attendees Friday were Ward 1 Alderman Linda Witte; Diego Sirianni of Empire State Development; David Miller of Olean General Hospital; representatives from CPL: Architecture — Engineering — Planning; Michael Lee and Alyse Tavano from Aquaria Salon; an intern from Olean High School; Police Chief Ron Richardson; Youth & Recreation Coordinator Kris Shewairy; City Clerk Lens Martial; Fire Chief Tim Richardson; Auditor Fred Saradin; and Assessor Gregg Piechota.