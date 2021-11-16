BRADFORD, Pa. — Saying “this is not a one-time airshow,” the head of the PA Wilds Center is calling for more public outreach on the Maryland Air National Guard’s proposal for a low-fly zone over the Pennsylvania Wilds.
Ta Enos, CEO of the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship, said in a press release on Monday that she’s requesting the Air National Guard conduct public meetings in the impacted counties. And she’s asking other agencies to sign on to the request.
In October, the ANG released an environmental assessment on the proposal, finding a low-fly zone would have no significant impact on McKean, Elk, Cameron, Potter, Clinton and Tioga counties, and parts of Cattaraugus and Allegany counties in New York state.
The proposal is for flights between 100 feet above ground to 7,999 feet, two hours a day with no more than 6 total aircraft, 170 days a year including weekends. Nighttime operations would be at above 1,000 feet. The flights would normally be between 10 a.m. and noon, and between 2 and 4 p.m. The majority of the flight time would be at higher altitudes, with 10 minutes or less below 1,000 feet, reads information from the ANG.
“There is concern that the ANG has not done adequate outreach to educate the public on the proposed Duke Low MOA and the potential impacts. There is also concern that the issuance of a ‘Finding of No Significant Impact’ would be premature,” Enos said. “We are asking organizations to sign on to a letter in support of the Air National Guard hosting public meetings in each of the impacted counties to provide informative presentations and offer opportunity for input and questions.”
She described her understanding of what the Air National Guard is planning.
“Our understanding is this proposed (military operations area) means residents and visitors in these counties could hear and see A-10Cs, F-16s and other military aircraft flying very low over their homes, cabins or popular outdoor recreation destinations, multiple times per day every other day of the year, if not more frequently, for many years to come,” Enos said.
“I have a hard time believing this will not impact quality of life for residents, wildlife, livestock, the visitor experience and small businesses dependent on visitor spending.”
The public comment period for the Draft Environmental Assessment is open until Dec. 15.
Enos said the Wilds Center has asked for “a full, more robust, environmental impact statement (EIS) so we can all better understand what the impacts will be.”
She’s asking other people to do the same thing.
“I know some people fear that by speaking up they will be seen as anti-military. I can say unequivocally that is not what this is about,” Enos said. “We are a hugely patriotic region and respect and value our military. But there is potentially a lot at stake for rural Pennsylvania with this proposal, and it is important for us to do our due diligence.”
The PA Wilds Center’s letter to the ANG can be viewed at www.PAWildsCenter.org.
Enos said the Center is also coordinating the sign-on letter requesting public meetings.
The draft assessment raises questions, and “relies heavily on military jargon and technical terms that are no doubt foreign to most residents,” Enos said. “Rural PA deserves a more transparent process. People are asking us, will they be flying low over this area or that area and the truth is — we don’t know. It would help to have in-person meetings so the public can ask questions and hear from the Air National Guard directly.”
She’s asking for the public comment period to be extended to accommodate meetings in each of the impacted counties. Close to two dozen organizations have already signed on to the letter requesting public meetings, including boroughs, townships, county commissioners, Heritage Areas, economic development organizations, conservation and wildlife organizations, watershed groups, visitor bureaus, small businesses and others.
To read or sign the letter requesting public meetings, visit the online form by Friday at https://bit.ly/pa-wilds-low-moa-letter.
The ANG’s Draft EA can be viewed at www.175wg.ang.af.mil/Duke-MOA-Low/ or at public libraries in Bradford, Coudersport and Galeton.
Linda Devlin with the Allegheny National Forest Visitors Bureau said last month that her organization — the tourism office for the area — wasn’t included in the planning, either.
Devlin said, “The Allegheny National Forest is not being given any consideration as to what the low MOA flights will do to the abundant wildlife, or to the human recreational activities occuring in our region. Visitors come to our region to experience nature’s beauty, the sound of birds chirping, the flight of an eagle overhead, and the crunch of leaves underfoot as they hike along a trail. They come here to escape from the noise of civilization.”
Calling the number of flights in the plan excessive, she said, “If this was a high income residential area, this flight schedule would never be proposed. It is being proposed with no input or outreach to the people who reside here or to the over 3 million visitors per year who come here to recreate.”