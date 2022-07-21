MACHIAS — The public is invited to a concert with recording artist Sherry Anne at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at Odosagih Bible Conference, 3204 Hazelmere Ave.
Odosagih is a 66-acre non-denominational conference center located on the southwest shore of Lime Lake and celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2022.
Sherry Anne is an award-winning singer-songwriter who shares a message of overcoming life's obstacles and unconditional love.
She has appeared as a special guest at Gaither Vocal Band concerts, Gaither Family Fest, Dollywood, 40 Days & 40 Nights at The Ark Encounter and at concerts and conferences across North America.
Those wishing to make dinner arrangements for Odosagih's restaurant-style, pre-paid, reservation-only dinner served at 4:45 p.m. are asked to contact the Odosagih office by noon Aug. 5 at (716) 353-8555.
The Odosagih site includes cottages, campsites, a motel, guesthouse, dining hall, recreational areas, paddleboats and other non-motorized vessels and a new activity center. Learn more at odosagih.org.