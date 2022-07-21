MACHIAS — The public is invited to a concert with recording artist Sherry Anne at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at Odosagih Bible Conference, 3204 Hazelmere Ave.

Odosagih is a 66-acre non-denominational conference center located on the southwest shore of Lime Lake and celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2022.

 

