MACHIAS — It was four years ago the Odosagih Bible Conference and Retreat Center broke ground for the $1.2 million Whitney Building, named after founder Rev. John Whitney.
At 1 p.m. today, members of the Odosagih Bible Conference board of directors and other members of Machias Christian community will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the multi-purpose building.
Best of all, the building is paid for, thanks to numerous fundraisers and faith donations from members, according to director Ron Uhlman.
Almost half of the cost was raised by the time of the groundbreaking in April 2017. Much volunteer work has gone into the building as well.
“We’ve been blessed,” Uhlman said. “This is all paid for by faith.”
The Odosagih Bible Conference was founded 99 years ago by Whitney of the Delevan Baptist Church. The new building has a fellowship hall, snack bar, nursery, five meeting rooms and a full-size gymnasium.
Odosagih is a Native American word that means “Living Water,” Uhlman said.
The 66-acre Odosagih Bible Conference sits on the shore of Lime Lake, where a local business once cut ice blocks in the winter months, stored them in a building now owned by the Bible conference, and shipped by rail to Buffalo.
Uhlman said the Whitney Building will play a big part in next year’s 100th anniversary celebration.
The oldest building on the property is the chapel, which is over 100 years old and was once a dancehall. It is in use daily during the summer months for morning worship, Uhlman said.
The chapel is about to get a fresh coat of paint, Uhlman said. There’s not much call for a new chapel.
“This will stand until the Lord takes it down,” he added.
The Odosagih Bible Conference and Retreat Center is like a “mini Chautauqua Institution” located on Hazelmere Avenue in Machias, just off Route 16.
“We have speakers and musicians every day, with emphasis on the Lord Jesus,” said Uhlman, a retired teacher who lives in Hamburg. The speakers and musicians are from up and down the East Coast, and sometimes local pastors lead the daily worship service.
Uhlman, who is a longtime member of the board of directors, took over as a temporary director seven years ago. His parents had a cottage on the grounds.
Besides the cottages, there is housing for about 150 people, including a 16-room motel. There is also a campground with 86 sites and a section for large recreational vehicles. A full dining hall seats about 70 people at a time, with additional tables on the covered porch.
The Whitney Building was built with a vision of having year-round retreats, Uhlman said.
An annual meeting of members is held in August, Uhlman said. The members include owners of cottages as well as people of Christian faith from outside who participate. Those at the annual meeting have a voice in the operation of the Bible Conference. “We want to manage this right,” he said.
In September, a committee will meet to begin planning next year’s 100th anniversary.
The Odosagih Bible Conference and Retreat Center has an in-ground swimming pool, a mini-golf area, horseshoe pits, a speed boat and water tubes, kayaks and paddle boats on the lake.