OCT to present ‘The Illusion’ this weekend

OLEAN — The Olean Community Theatre will open “The Illusion” this weekend as its first show of the new year and its 42nd season.
The production is a second attempt for OCT as “The Illusion” was originally going to be the spring 2020 show before the coronavirus pandemic shut down rehearsals after less than two weeks.
“Everything just disappeared for a few years, but we all got back together a little more than a month ago and we’re able to bash this together,” said director Jake Riggs, who performed in the play in college and wanted to bring it to the Olean community.
The play is by Tony Kushner, adapted from Pierre Corneille’s 17th-century comedy, “L’Illusion Comique.” It follows a contrite father, Pridamant, seeking news of his prodigal son from the sorcerer Alcandre.
Pridamant watches three strange and contradictory stories from the young man’s life, but only as the strange tale reaches its conclusion does he learn the ultimate truth about his son.
With a cast of 13 featuring a mix of experienced performers and some newcomers to the stage, Riggs said they had more people than the play originally called for. However, he created a silent Greek chorus for some of the actors to help with the production’s unique lighting.
“We’re mashing a couple different traditions together, so it’s been a lot of fun,” he said. “It’s a bit of a bizarre play to begin with so I think we’re getting away with it pretty nicely.”
Although the pandemic has not impacted the current production, Riggs said they did have a couple setbacks due to recent snowstorms. “We’re a little rushed here and there, but we’re in a really good spot for it,” he added.
Riggs said the show takes a lot from traditional theater styles and conventions as well as bringing in some modern elements with Kushner’s adaptation, allowing the production to go anywhere and be overly theatrical on purpose.
“The ultimate illusion is you can’t trust what you see, and even though what you see is an illusion you’re probably going to end up preferring that to reality is going to give you anyway, and that’s what this play is all about,” he said.
Because the play is not as widely known or performed as many other local productions, Riggs said he’s hoping the performance will give the community something new and different they probably haven’t seen before.
“It’s exciting, there’s love, betrayal, murder, laughs,” he added. “I think when you leave, it’ll leave you thinking, and hopefully you’ve had a good time.”
Performances of “The Illusion” run tonight through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the theater at 127 S. Barry St. Tickets are $15 each and are available online at oleancommunitytheatre.com or at the door.
The Theatre’s next production is “Agnes of God” from April 28 through May 1. For more information on the remaining 2022 program calendar, visit oleancommunitytheatre.com or call (716) 375-1628.