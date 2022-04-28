OCT to present ‘Agnes of God’ this weekend

OLEAN — A story of love, loss and faith is coming to the Olean Community Theatre stage this weekend with the production of “Agnes of God.”
With a cast of only three players who are all on stage nearly the entire time, co-directors Thomasine Graf and DB Busan said the actors have shown immense commitment to their roles, no doubt due to their years of prior experience. The directors said there was no negativity or drama — except on the stage.
“We were so blown away by Saturday’s rehearsal that we were speechless by the end of it,” Busan said. “They just have to do that four more times.”
The play tells the story of a novice nun (Ashley LaBombard) who gives birth and insists that the child was the result of a virgin conception. A psychiatrist (Karne Layman-Woolston) and the convent’s mother superior (Jennifer Wolbert) clash during the resulting investigation. The title is a pun on the Latin phrase “Agnus Dei,” meaning Lamb of God.
“Each character has so many different levels within her, and they’ve captured all of those,” Busan said. “They carry all that weight with them when they’re acting.”
Graf said they began rehearsals in early March, but the plan to do this show actually began prior to the pandemic. She said she’d wanted to do the show for a long time and reached out to Busan because the two had been wanting to work together.
“I was thinking we could both co-direct and act in it, but after we read it, we realized that was too much of an effort at this point,” Graf said. “The roles are so hefty and there are so many layers to them.”
Graf and Busan said there haven’t been any difficulties with this production, thanks to both the OCT board helping with the production and their new home on South Barry Street.
Due to the more mature themes and content, the show is more for adults and older teens rather than the whole family. Busan said the production is dark and powerful and, by the end, the audience doesn’t have any answers and will likely have more questions.
“Some people will not like that. Some people will not be satisfied,” she said. “They’ll go, ‘What? There’s another act, right?’”
Graf described the show as a murder-mystery wrapped up in a convent while Busan noted there will be plenty of screaming and wailing and some cussing — all for the betterment of the performance.
“Anyone who has been involved in organized religion of any kind will find this really intriguing because there are so many questions brought up,” Graf said. “There so many questions, and it works in both ways. Questions about what happens in organized religion and why do you believe what you believe to this is why I believe what I believe.”
“Every time you answer a question, ten more come up, and that’s the way the play is, which is also basically the way life is,” Busan added.
The play also has a local connection. Playwright John Pielmeier was inspired after seeing an article in a newspaper about a similar event that occurred with a nun in a convent in Rochester.
“It’s going to be a very immerse evening. Your mind isn’t going to want to wander,” Busan said. “It’s another testament to the actors because they’re on stage the whole time.”
“I think if you want to see the best three actresses in Western New York, you’ll want to see this show,” Graf said.
Performances of “Agnes of God” run tonight, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the theater at 127 S. Barry St. Tickets are $15 each and available at the door or online at oleancommunitytheatre.com.