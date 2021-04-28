OLEAN — The tentative reopening plan for the Olean City School District targets May 10 for bringing all elementary students back into the school buildings four days a week.
A presentation and discussion of the tentative plan was held Tuesday during a special Board of Education meeting, during which board members expressed their concerns and hope for bringing back students as safely and smoothly as possible.
An open forum for the community is scheduled for today at 6:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium and via Zoom to gather feedback from students, parents, collective bargaining units and other district residents.
Jen Mahar, district coordinator of state and federal aid programs, said the district is doing its best to interpret the CDC and state guidance and use it “to safely bring students back in person to the greatest extent possible as soon as possible.”
The plan is based on indicator data from the CDC and state in both total new cases per 100,000 people over the past week and percentage of new positive tests in the past week, Mahar explained. While the positive test percentages showed low/moderate transmission level, the total new cases data results in high transmission, which the district must go by in the reopening.
When reopening, the district must follow certain transmission prevention strategies, practices and expectations based on the transmission levels, Mahar said. Guidance differs based on student ages and cohorting within the levels.
“We believe we’re able to return all (prekindergarten through fifth-grade) students with a minimum of 3 feet between students for instruction four days per week,” Mahar said. “Due to the high level of transmission, the middle and high school would be prevented from changing from their current model.”
Board president Mary Hirsch-Schena noted the difficulty with how the past year with coronavirus restrictions has gone, while she praised for district staff and their commitment to keeping everyone safe. She said the virtual learning model hasn’t been fair to students and parents.
“It’s unfair of us as a school district to expect students to continue to learn in that manner. It’s unfair to expect our parents to teach their children,” she added.
Superintendent Rick Moore said the plan is based on the latest county data and must follow the guidance set by the CDC and state health department. He said they hope to bring more students in by May 10, but the district houses over 2,000 students, which makes it challenging.
“The purpose to begin with was community health, to keep people healthy,” he said. “We want to be cautious, and we have to be cautious. I know we all want kids back, and think we are going to get them back. But this will not make everybody happy on every level.”
In discussing the reopening plan, some board members were discouraged by guidance for sports not being consistent with the guidance for in-school learning, noting the discrepancies are not taking care of all students’ safety just because they’re playing a sport.
Another point of discussion concerned making a decision to open based on the latest data, which could change between Tuesday and May 10, most notably for the secondary levels. Several board members expressed optimism about bringing kids back but caution about the guidance and data and how to best apply it.
Transportation for students is another puzzle the board discussed trying to figure out by May 10. It was noted that because not all students could be transported by the district at the same time due to seating limitations, the board is asking any parent who can drive their child or carpool to do so.
Because the transmission rates are too high for high school students to return to the building four days a week, a reopening plan for the high school had not been prepared. Several board members said they’d like to see a plan ready so when the time comes it can be implemented as soon as possible. Others said they didn’t want to have to revisit it again for the fall if a plan can be in place now.
Moore said the district will have the best possible plan it can by Tuesday, but it will likely change because there are a lot of challenges to figure out and the situation is complex.
“We realize that going forward things are going to be different, and we need to roll with it and make it even better,” Hirsch-Schena said.