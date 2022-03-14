OLEAN — The public is asked to weigh in on who should lead the Olean City School District.
Dr. Teresa Lawrence and Dr. Tom Ramming, consultants helping the Olean Board of Education with the search process for the next superintendent of schools, will be conducting focus group input sessions Tuesday with various stakeholder groups.
The school board is eager to have community input and encourages everyone to complete the online survey that can be found on the district website, www.oleanschools.org.
Additionally, the district invites parents/caregivers to an in-person input session at 3:45 p.m. and community members to an input session at 5:30. Both sessions will be held in the high school cafeteria.
On March 21, a virtual input session for parents and caregivers of special education students will be held at 5 p.m. followed by a virtual community input session at 7 o’clock.
The school board expresses appreciation for any input. For more information, visit the district website.
Officials hope to fill the seat held by Rick Moore until November.
Moore had served as superintendent from 2017 until he resigned for purposes of retirement. The school board tapped Dr. Karen Geelan Dec. 17 to serve as interim superintendent after working with Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES to find a temporary head.
Geelan served as Allegany-Limestone’s superintendent from 2011-17 before departing to take the superintendent position at Valhalla Union Free School District, a 1,400-student district in Westchester County. She served as an interim superintendent at Greater Johnstown School District in Fulton County for the 2019-20 school year.