OCSD capital project bids exceed budget by $5M; additional vote likely

OLEAN — Another capital project vote for the Olean City School District could be set for March 14 after the added cost to remove contaminated soil on the district’s Wayne Street athletic fields brought the project total $5 million over the initial amount approved by voters.
District business manager Jenny Bilotta told the Board of Education Tuesday that the district last week opened bids for phase two of the ongoing capital project. The low bid came in at $13.1 million, far exceeding the $8.1 million budgeted.
“In order for this to happen, we’re going to have to go back to the voters and ask for additional authorization. There’s just no way around it with that significant of an overage,” Bilotta said. “The key now is to find out how we can do this with the most minimal impact to the voters.”
Much of phase two concerns the astro-turf replacement on the softball and baseball fields, new tennis courts, a new access path from North Third Street to the athletic facilities and a new playground for Olean Intermediate Middle School, Bilotta said.
But before construction can begin, the soil must be removed and transported to a proper disposal site. Bilotta said the contaminated soil is not hazardous, saying it’s the same as 90% of soil found in southwest New York state and northwest Pennsylvania — “very common to what you would find in your backyard here in the community.”
The district was expected to meet with financial advisors Wednesday and a joint stakeholder meeting is planned for Thursday to come up with a plan on how to make the project happen, Bilotta said.
“We have also reached out to the New York State Education Department requesting an increase in what we refer to as our Maximum Cost Allowance, or essentially our aid,” she said. “We have maxed out the amount of aid we can get at the middle school and high school.”
Because the contaminated soil was an unforeseen circumstance, Bilotta said there is hope with the district submitting for additional aid. The Education Department noted they had seen cases like this before and will consider the request, she said.
“Looking at a timeline for this, our goal would be to go out to the voters on March 14, assuming the board approves this and this is the path the board wants to take,” Bilotta explained. “We have a lot of work to do before now and then. We have a lot of work to do to make this a reality.”
The original project scope approved by voters in 2020 was about $24.8 million, but the added costs would bring it close to $30 million, Bilotta said. She said they hope to have state aid cover much of that additional $5 million with whatever remains covered by district reserves so there are no additional costs put back on the taxpayers.
“The good news out of this is the low bidder for the contract has offered to hold their bid until we go back out to the voters, which is huge. By law they only have to hold it for 60 days,” she added. “In an environment like this with costs, I’m blown away that anybody would hold their bid.”
To meet that March 14 vote date, the school board agreed to reschedule its January meeting to Jan. 17 to vote on moving forward with this process. Bilotta said the original timeline had the athletic facilities completed by fall 2023, but that will have to be pushed back since the work to remove the soil can’t begin until after voter approval.
The majority of the $5 million overage is due to soil cleanup costs. While the fee to remove the soil and dump it is about $1.3 million, Bilotta said the costs for equipment, labor and transportation of about 3,000 truckloads adds up fast.
The soil removal would not qualify for a brownfield cleanup, Bilotta explained, because the space will not be used for a for-profit business opportunity. “Essentially, they want to invest to clean it up so it will then make money,” she said.
About $2.3 million alternate items that did not make phase one of the project because of the cost could be included in the vote if the board wants to ask for those increases as well, Bilotta said. She said the items most likely to get aid are construction items within the buildings rather than incidental outside items.
“This project is not dead in the water,” she added. “It’s going to take a lot of work to do and a lot of educating.”
If the state Education Department does not approve additional aid and the board decided to not go forward with the turf field project the district would still be responsible for removing the contaminated soil, Bilotta said.
For questions or more information on the project, call the district office at (716) 375-8010.