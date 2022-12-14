OCSD capital project bids exceed budget by $5M; additional vote likely

Designs by Young & Wright Architects show the proposed turf fields next to Olean Intermediate Middle School as part of the school district’s upcoming capital project. An unexpected cost to remove contaminated soil at the site may lead to an additional vote to authorize $5 million more in spending in March.

 Young & Wright Architects

OLEAN — Another capital project vote for the Olean City School District could be set for March 14 after the added cost to remove contaminated soil on the district’s Wayne Street athletic fields brought the project total $5 million over the initial amount approved by voters.

District business manager Jenny Bilotta told the Board of Education Tuesday that the district last week opened bids for phase two of the ongoing capital project. The low bid came in at $13.1 million, far exceeding the $8.1 million budgeted.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social