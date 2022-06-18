OLEAN — Are you ready for a jam-packed, fun-filled summer? You’re in luck, as the annual Summer Reading Program at the Olean Public Library is about to begin.
This year, the program will run July 11-Aug. 11. It is open to community members of all ages; all you have to do is register to take part in reading challenges, and you will be eligible for a variety of exciting prizes. Entertaining educational programs will also be offered throughout the month of the program.
Children’s programs will include the Makin’ Waves Kids Club, Investigation Stations, Oceans of Stories, Lobster Tails Cooking Club and the Guppy Tails Book Club.
There will also be special events each week including the I Love To Read Magic Show, the Little Mermaid Puppet Show, Circus Arts, a Beach Party and much more.
The Summer Reading Program is more than just about having fun, although that’s a big part of it. For children, the threat of the “summer slide” in reading skills is very real. During the summer months, students are at risk of losing 2-3 months of reading skills if they are not actively engaged in reading activities.
An enjoyable and proven way to combat this slide is by participating in the Summer Reading Program. The program is engaging, informative and it reminds kids that READING IS FUN!
Children who sign up for the program either read on their own, or they can be read to by someone else. They keep track of their reading and, in return, earn Kid Cash. The cash can be used to buy books, DVDs and all kinds of cool prizes. Read enough and get an Honor Book placed in the library in your name.
The Summer Kick Off Carnival will be on Saturday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be carnival games, balloon twisting, face painting and the incredible magic of Magic Dave Jeffers.
Teens can participate in the Summer Reading Program, too. There will be plenty of activities to take part in, and lots of prizes to win. Teens will earn points based on the hours they spend reading and for taking part in library activities.
Come to a program? Point! Watch a DVD borrowed from the Library? Point! Post about the Summer Reading Program on Instagram and tag them @oleanlibrary_teens? Point!
Teens earning points will be entered into a raffle at the end of the summer for a big prize.
Teens who are interested in helping to plan future teen programs at the Library are invited to drop in to one of the Olean Teen Advisory Board (OTAB) meetings. That’s where they percolate all their great ideas.
Needless to say, the Library also has something planned for their adult patrons. Upon registering, adults receive a small signup prize, and each book read earns an entry to win the grand prize.
Families are invited to attend the weekly Family Movie Afternoon every Friday at 3 p.m. in the Gallery. They will show movies that align with the Oceans of Possibilities Summer Reading theme, so expect to be surprised and entertained. Movies also include freshly made popcorn.
Programming for the Summer Reading Program is made possible through the generous sponsorship of the Friends of the Olean Public Library. They also receive financial support for arts and crafts programs from the Frances Bean O’Connell Arts Endowment and the New York State Love Your Library Fund. They are sincerely grateful for this help which allows them to provide excellent programming for the community.
The library is a great place to spend the summer. Come in and check out the Friends of the Library Book Sale, sign up for a class, enjoy performers and presenters, or borrow materials (they have so much more than books.).
Registration begins on June 27. To learn more, visit www.oleanlibrary.org.
(Michelle La Voie is executive director of the Olean Public Library.)