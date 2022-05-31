OLEAN — The Olean Area Transit System will reroute the Olean-Salamanca-Seneca service for approximately two weeks due to road closure on South Main Street in Salamanca due to bridge repairs.
The 65 South Ave. stop will be serviced by using Wildwood Avenue to Clinton Street to go back on route at South Main Street to South Avenue. South Main Street will not be serviced from River Street to Clinton Street due to the temporary route. The Salamanca Senior Center stop will be located at Goodies.
The Seneca-Salamanca-Olean route also follow the above route and will service the Salamanca Senior Center stop at the park next to Rite Aid.
For additional information, call 376-5648.