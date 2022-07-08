OLEAN — The Olean Area Transit System City Loop will be rerouted beginning Monday through approximately Friday, July 15, due to road construction on South Second Street.
The street will be closed to through traffic for milling and paving. The Brookside Community stop will not be serviced.
The City Loop will stop at the corner of West Henley and South Union streets for passenger pickup. The Martha Avenue Housing stop will be serviced by using West State Street directly to South Union. West Henley, South 2nd and West Greene streets will not be serviced.