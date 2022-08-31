SEMTHPORT, Pa. — Guilty on all counts — that was the verdict in the second trial of Daniel Oaks II in McKean County Court Wednesday for a fatal crash in September 2018.
Oaks, 35, of Bradford, was found guilty of homicide by vehicle, three counts of aggravated assault by vehicle and one count of involuntary manslaughter, after a trial that began Aug. 22.
Oaks had stood trial a year ago, but the jury deadlocked on the most serious charges against him. He had been found guilty at the time of five counts of recklessly endangering another person.
He has yet to be sentenced for the other charges. McKean County District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer requested to defer sentencing until the retrial had been completed.
Oaks was the driver in a one-vehicle crash on Sept. 8, 2018 in Duke Center. Oaks’ girlfriend, Alyssa Hawk, 28, was killed in the crash, and Oaks, along with three bystanders — Cody and Sam Pearce and Justin McDivitt — suffered serious injuries.
Investigators said it was the speed of the car, which was estimated at 88 mph, that caused the injuries and damage. The defense argued at the first trial that a mechanical failure had caused the crash.
According to police, on Sept. 8, 2018, a Subaru WRX — a sports car — driven by Oaks left the Y Bar in Duke Center, where Oaks was helping decorate for a fundraising event. The car went off the road near 610 Main St., struck a full-size pickup truck, pushing it into two side-by-side utility vehicles. The truck was pushed into McDivitt and the Pearces, who were standing in the yard, and it struck a porch, destroying it. Hawk was a passenger in Oaks’ car.
Police said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
Oaks was represented at retrial by attorneys Anthony Clarke and Christopher Martini. The case was prosecuted by Shaffer and Assistant District Attorney Michael Alfieri.
Sentencing will be at 1 p.m. Oct. 13.