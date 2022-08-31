Oaks MUG

Daniel Oaks II

SEMTHPORT, Pa. — Guilty on all counts — that was the verdict in the second trial of Daniel Oaks II in McKean County Court Wednesday for a fatal crash in September 2018.

Oaks, 35, of Bradford, was found guilty of homicide by vehicle, three counts of aggravated assault by vehicle and one count of involuntary manslaughter, after a trial that began Aug. 22.

