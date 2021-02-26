MACHIAS — Earlier this month a Machias-based state police trooper was dispatched to a 911 call of a woman trapped inside a home that was on fire along Route 16.
Trooper Joseph Butler Jr., who at first had difficulty finding the house, arrived after midnight on Feb. 12. A state police spokesman, Trooper James O’Callaghan, said the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher had reported the caller said she was trapped inside the residence.
The house was on fire when Butler arrived. Finding the door locked, the trooper forced it open and began to look for the occupant in thick smoke.
“He followed her voice, located her in the smoke and wheeled her out of the home in her wheelchair,” O’Callaghan said.
The Machias Fire Department arrived about this time, finding the house engulfed in flames.
“She’s alive and well due to (Butler’s) efforts,” O’Callaghan said. “If he had waited until the fire department arrived, it might have been too late.”
O’Callaghan added, “Trooper Butler’s selfless act to enter the home no doubt saved the woman’s life. Not long after the home was engulfed in flames.”
(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)