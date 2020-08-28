The percentage of people testing positive for the coronavirus in New York on Thursday was 0.65%, a new low since the pandemic began.
Almost every region of the state had a positive test rate below 1% on Thursday.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has called Western New York a caution flag in recent days, but the positive rate there dropped to 1.2% on Thursday, down from 2% on Wednesday and 1.4% on Tuesday. It was the only region of the state with a positive rate over 1% on Thursday.
The state is deploying teams to WNY to set up rapid testing sites, most in the Greater Buffalo area. The closest new sites to Cattaraugus County are Union Fire Company, 1845 Union Road, West Seneca, and Dunkirk Fire Murphy Training Grounds, 665 Brigham Road, Dunkirk.
The state had contacted Cattaraugus County officials about setting up a site in Allegany, but did not follow through. Cattaraugus County reported its highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 10.
Allegany County reported one new case Friday, pushing its total to 92 since the pandemic began. The county has five active cases.
Cuomo said in a press release the overall low positive-testing rate in the state is evidence that wearing masks, socially distancing and washing hands “makes a real difference.”
He said Thursday’s data “also shows that we aren’t necessarily finding more positives with more testing, which is a good new development.”
The state conducted 97,826 more tests for the virus on Thursday. That’s close to a record high. New York has 432,767 confirmed cases of the virus, including 636 new cases Thursday.
Hospitalizations due to the virus in the state fell 12 to 478 on Thursday. A total of 122 people were in intensive care units, down four, and 51 people were intubated, down one.
Another 72 people were admitted to hospitals with the virus on Thursday.
Three more people in New York died due to the virus Thursday, bringing the statewide confirmed death toll to 25,312.