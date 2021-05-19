ALBANY (TNS) — New Yorkers will go the polls in November to decide if a “green amendment” should be added to the state constitution. But if it passes, the net result probably won’t be clear for years because such an amendment will likely be shaped through a series of court cases.
That’s what happened in the two states that already have green amendments, Pennsylvania and Montana, according to a Rockefeller Institute panel that is looking at the issue.
”Until more states pass the green amendment we won’t quite know how it plays out,” said Azania Maitland, a Rockefeller Institute intern who is working on a report on what a green amendment may look like if approved by voters.
New York’s proposed amendment declares, “Each person shall have a right to clean air and water, and a healthful environment.” That right would be added to New York’s bill of rights, a move that supporters say would expand environmental protections but opponents say is unnecessary given existing regulations.
In light of what could prove to be this important ballot issue, Rockefeller Institute has assigned a group of interns to prepare a report on the ins and outs of such a plan.
On Friday, they laid out in a Zoom conference what they have found so far.
For one thing, New York is not alone in considering a green amendment: Nine other states are doing so. The National Caucus of Environmental Legislators, which has model amendment language, says Hawaii, New Mexico, Oregon, Kentucky, Maryland, Maine, New Jersey, Washington and West Virginia are all looking at such amendments.
In Montana, the power of the state’s decades-old amendment — which has acted as a brake on overdevelopment and to enforce pollution laws — has waxed and waned with court decisions, the researchers found. And that took time.
After some decisions favoring developers and miners after the amendment took effect in the early 1970s, the state’s high court in 1999 reaffirmed the idea that regulations can be forward-looking and preventive rather than just be retrospective.
That case involved a controversial gold mining project that environmentalists believed would endanger fish in the Blackfoot River.
”Our constitution does not require that dead fish float on the surface of our state’s rivers and streams before its farsighted environmental protections can be invoked ... the delegates’ intention was to provide language and protections which are both anticipatory and preventative,” ruled one of the judges in the case.
{p class=”krtText”}Montana’s green amendment could be viewed as a reaction to years of gold and copper mining in the state, which left a legacy of pollution.
{p class=”krtText”}In Pennsylvania, the 1971 amendment had its roots in the state’s history of coal mining, That law has also been refined in court decisions.
{p class=”krtText”}A major change came in 2017 when judges determined that revenues from hydrofracking should go to environmental restoration rather than the state’s general fund.
{p class=”krtText”}Unlike New York, Pennsylvania has allowed hydrofracking, in which high-pressure fluids are used to extract pockets of gas located deep in underground rock formations. The industry has brought in millions of dollars but opponents say it has tainted irreplaceable groundwater supplies.
{p class=”krtText”}Pennsylvania’s constitution is also unique in that it puts a high value on the aesthetics of the natural environment.
{p class=”krtText”}New York laws tend to focus on the environment as it relates to health and safety, researchers found.
