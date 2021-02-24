ALBANY — New York state’s overall single-day percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 fell to 2.85% on Tuesday, its lowest level since Nov. 21.
The daily positive test rate has been falling since climbing over 8% in early January.
The seven-day average of the statewide positive has also been falling; it was 3.36% on Tuesday, down from 3.46% on Monday.
Western New York’s seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 2.31%, down from 2.47% on Monday.
“New Yorkers have shown courage and fortitude in the face of this unprecedented pandemic, and it’s thanks to them that we’re seeing a decline in hospitalizations and in the COVID positivity rate,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press release. “The vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel and we’re continuing to aggressively expand our statewide network of distribution sites, but we need more supply to thoroughly vaccinate the population and begin our transition to a post-pandemic world.”
The state confirmed 6,189 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and reported another 216,813 test results. New York has now had 1,597,774 confirmed cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in New York dropped 101 to 5,876 on Tuesday. Hospitalizations, since topping 9,000 at times in January, are down 698 over the last week, according to Cuomo’s office.
A total of 1,154 people were in New York intensive care units with the virus on Tuesday, down 22, and 800 were intubated, up one.
Another 99 people died due to COVID-19 in the state Tuesday, which brings the reported statewide death toll to 38,135.