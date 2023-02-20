SYRACUSE (TNS) — New York’s political leaders will not speak about the state’s failure to raise $150 million for the equity-focused portion of its legal marijuana market rollout, even though those same leaders were front and center in calling for a socially just cannabis industry.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced every milestone in the state’s legalization efforts, but wouldn’t respond to questions about what happens now that the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) has admitted that — despite eight months of effort — its fund managers haven’t raised a dollar for the Social Equity Cannabis Investment Fund.

