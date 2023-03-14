Local unemployment rose in January, the state Department of Labor reported on Tuesday.
In January, the Cattaraugus County unemployment rate was 5.2%, up from 4% in December and 4.8% in January 2022. The rate in January 2019 — the last January before the COVID-19 pandemic — was 6%.
The workforce — all workers and those seeking work —numbered 33,200, down around 400 from December and down about 600 from January 2022. The workforce numbered 35,300 in January 2019.
The number of employed workers in January was 31,500, up about 200 from December but down around 700 from January 2022. The number of employed workers in January 2019 was 33,500.
Unemployed persons totaled 1,700 in January, up around 500 from December and about 100 more than in January 2022. The number of unemployed workers in January 2019 was 2,100.
Allegany County saw a January unemployment rate of 5.8%, up from 4% in December and 5% in January 2022. The rate in January 2019 was 6.7%.
The workforce numbered 19,100, the same as in December and down about 100 from January 2022. The workforce numbered 19,900 in January 2019.
The number of employed workers in January was 18,000, down about 300 from December and down around 200 from January 2022. The number of employed workers in January 2019 was 18,600.
Unemployed persons totaled 1,100 in January, up around 300 from December and about 100 more than in January 2022.
The number of unemployed workers in January 2019 was 1,300.
THE STATEWIDE unemployment rate, not seasonally adjusted, rose from 3.8% to 4.6% in January, compared to the 5.6% reported in January 2022. The seasonally adjusted rate rose from 4.1% to 4.2%.
The county with the highest unemployment was Bronx County, at 7.6%. The highest outside of New York City was 7% in Hamilton County, located almost entirely in Adirondack Park.
The counties with the lowest unemployment rates were Saratoga and Nassau counties, at 3.2%. Across the state, 18 counties saw unemployment rates below 4%.
Rates are calculated using methods prescribed by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The State’s area unemployment rates rely in part on the results of the Current Population Survey, which contacts approximately 3,100 households in New York State each month.
NATIONWIDE, the unemployment rate, 3.4 percent, was little changed over the month, but was 0.6 points lower than in January 2022, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Unemployment rates were lower in January in five states, higher in two states and the District of Columbia, and stable in 43 states. Compared to early 2022, 15 states and D.C. saw jobless rate down from a year earlier, while 11 states saw increases.