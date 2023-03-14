Unemployment January 2023
Courtesy NYSDOL

Local unemployment rose in January, the state Department of Labor reported on Tuesday.

In January, the Cattaraugus County unemployment rate was 5.2%, up from 4% in December and 4.8% in January 2022. The rate in January 2019 — the last January before the COVID-19 pandemic — was 6%.

(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)

