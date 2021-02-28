ALBANY (TNS) — Hospitalizations among COVID-19 patients in New York fell by almost 200 in a 24-hour period, reaching the lowest level since Dec. 9, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office reported.
As of Saturday, there were 5,259 hospitalized patients. That includes 1,083 people in intensive care.
The state’s positive test results rate also continues to fall, even as 7,580 people tested positive in the past day. That’s based on 273,720 test results, or a 2.77% positive rate, the lowest one-day average for New York state since Nov. 21.
On average, 3.14% of tests have come back positive during the past week. In Western New York, the seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 1.89% on Saturday, down slightly from 1.9% on Friday and 1.93% on Thursday.
The state reported another 90 deaths on Saturday. Since the pandemic began, 38,497 people have died, according to state data.