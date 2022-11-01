September sales tax receipts were mixed in the area, the state’s fiscal watchdog reported.
Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, in his monthly report on local sales taxes, noted that while some areas of the state saw strong growth in September, others saw lower growth or even declines in receipts.
“Most local governments are experiencing sales tax revenue growth, even as they struggle with higher costs from inflation just like consumers and businesses,” DiNapoli said. “We will continue to monitor how inflation is affecting local governments and the state’s economy.”
Local sales tax collections from July to September rose by double-digits for the sixth straight quarter, but DiNapoli noted local governments are contending with higher costs from inflation, which was 8.3% nationally. Adjusting for inflation, year-over-year growth in the value of sales tax revenue for the third quarter was about 1.8%.
Cattaraugus County saw sales tax receipts of $3.29 million, an 11.9% increase from September 2021. The monthly report was the third straight month of growth over the previous year.
County officials elected to implement a gas tax holiday as gasoline prices spiked earlier this year. The law, passed in mid-April with the state’s budget, exempted gasoline from an 8% prepaid sales tax. Originally, state officials estimated that drivers would save around $600 million in fuel costs.
Additionally, 24 of 62 counties waived in part their sales taxes on fuel due to the rising prices seen nationwide. While some counties elected to cap taxes on the first $2 of fuel price, Cattaraugus and Allegany county legislators chose to cap taxes at the first $3 of price.
In Cattaraugus County, sales taxes were capped at 12 cents per gallon, compared to 18 cents on a $4.50 gallon of gasoline. Higher savings were noted as gas prices inched toward $5 a gallon earlier this summer. Cattaraugus County’s gas tax holiday ends Dec. 31.
Third quarter receipts totaled $12.7 million, up 2.6% from the third quarter of 2021. The county has recorded higher receipts in every third quarter since 2019, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the first nine months of the year, the state reported $37.24 million in receipts, up 4.2% from the same months in 2021.
The city of Olean recorded $519,175 in sales tax receipts in September, down 12.3% from September 2021. The monthly tally was the highest reported so far this year, but was the second in a row to decrease compared to the year before. August receipts were down 1.5% from August 2021. The city collects a 1.5% sales tax and did not authorize a gasoline tax holiday.
The city operates on a fiscal year beginning June 1. In the first four months of the fiscal year, the state reported $1.71 million in sales tax receipts, down from $2.04 million in the first four months of the 2021-22 fiscal year — a reduction of $333,009, or a 16.32% decrease.
The city of Salamanca saw sales tax receipts of $70,144, a 14.9% drop from September 2021. The drop was the largest in the Western New York region. The city collects a 1.5% sales tax and did not authorize a gasoline tax holiday — there are no gas stations collecting sales tax in the city due to its location on the Seneca Nation of Indians Allegany Territory.
Receipts for the third quarter totaled $205,554, a 1.4% increase from the third quarter of 2021.
Sales tax receipts have been relatively flat so far this year. The first nine months of the year brought in $625,570 in sales taxes, up 0.6% from the same period of 2021.
Allegany County saw $3.28 million in sales tax receipts, up 11.9% from September 2021. The increase was the highest percentage jump in the Western New York region. Contributing to the increase was the end of the county tax holiday on gasoline that ended Aug. 31.
The third quarter report showed $7.34 million in receipts, a 6.3% from the third quarter of 2021.
In the first nine months of the year, the state reported $21.7 million in receipts, up 6.2% from the same months in 2021. The county saw one of the region’s highest increases so far this year, second only to Erie County’s 7.6% increase.
Collections can reflect technical adjustments, quarterly reconciliations and changes in tax rates. County data does not include adjustments for money withheld for Aid and Incentives to Municipalities-related payments or Distressed Provider Assistance.