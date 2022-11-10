New York City Mayor Eric Adams

 New York Daily News/TNS

NEW YORK (TNS) — Mayor Eric Adams blamed progressive activists Thursday for his party’s spotty performance in New York’s midterm elections, infuriating fellow Democrats who say his finger-pointing is factually dubious and plays into the hands of Republicans.

Between the U.S. House and Albany’s two state legislative chambers, Republicans are on track to flip more than a half dozen Democratic seats across New York in Tuesday’s elections.

